“Tawanchai can't lose to him” – Prajanchai says Superbon will have a hard time against Tawanchai in four-ounce gloves

Prajanchai PK Saenchai is excited to see his teammate Tawanchai defend his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title this week against Superbon Singha Mawynn. And he believes the reigning champion will be tough to beat.

Tawanchai and Superbon headline ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22 at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. It will mark the second defense of the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym standout of the world title he won in September last year.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Prajanchai, the interim ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion, shared his take on the headlining title contest, underscoring that he does not see his stablemate losing in four-ounce gloves to Superbon.

Prajanchai said:

“Superbon may have more experience in kickboxing. But in Muay Thai I believe Tawanchai can't lose to him. Because Superbon will have to adapt to smaller gloves. It took me a while to get used to the small gloves. I believe Superbon may not punch as freely as he does when he wears big gloves in kickboxing.”

Tawanchai seized the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title from Petchmorakot Petchyindee by unanimous decision in September 2022. He successfully defended the gold for the first time in February with a devastating 49-second TKO of Turkish challenger Jamal Yusupov.

For his next two fights in August and October, he dipped his hands in kickboxing and was also impressive, winning both times.

Superbon, meanwhile, is returning to Muay Thai after focusing on kickboxing when he joined ONE Championship in 2020. He lost the featherweight kickboxing world title in January and has been on a redemption tour since.

Prajanchai looks to unify ONE strawweight Muay Thai belts

Tawanchai is not the only one from his team that will see action at ONE Friday Fights 46 as Pranjanchai, too, figures in a title showdown of his own.

The 29-year-old Bangkok native seeks to unify the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title belts as he takes on reigning champion Joseph Lasiri in the co-headlining match of the event, which is ONE Championship’s final show for the year.

Prajanchai used to rule the ONE strawweight Muay Thai division before he lost the championship belt to Lasiri in May last year by technical knockout in the third round of their title clash.

He has since bounced back from the defeat, racking up three straight victories. That run includes a second-round KO win over Thai legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao in June this year to claim the interim strawweight Muay Thai world title.

Lasiri, for his part, is making his first defense of his world title against the same person he took it from.

To watch ONE Friday Fights 46 in your location, check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website. Fans in the United States and Canada, meanwhile, can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com on December 22.