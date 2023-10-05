Tawanchai has no problem taking on short-notice opponent Jo Nattawut: “It is also my intention to conquer the kickboxing division”

At ONE Fight Night 15, Tawanchai PK Saenchai has had to adapt to a late change of opponent and rule set that he will be fighting under.

The ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion was originally set to compete in one of the biggest fights of the year just a few weeks before the event. In the lead-up to October 6, Superbon Singha Mawynn was forced to pull out of his title challenge, leaving the Muay Thai champion without an opponent.

Due to that, the Thai striker will now face fellow countryman Jo Nattawut in a kickboxing contest, forcing him to completely change his approach to this date. At the same time, competing in kickboxing isn’t totally unexpected for the 24-year-old striking prodigy.

Having reached the top of the mountain in Muay Thai, he now hopes to do the same in kickboxing by climbing the ranks of one of the most stacked divisions in the entire sport.

Last time out, he beat Davit Kiria in the featherweight kickboxing division to open his account and start working towards his dream of becoming a two-sport world champion.

Though he may no longer be competing in a huge matchup for ONE Championship fans, he will look to produce back-to-back wins on his way up the ladder.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Tawanchai spoke about the change of opponent and how adapting to a different rule set on October 6 won’t be an issue for him:

“Yes, it’s different. Jo’s strength is his boxing skill, while Superbon’s strength is his leg kicks."

He added:

“It’s okay for me to switch from Muay Thai to kickboxing because it is also my intention to conquer the kickboxing division in ONE.”

ONE Fight Night 15 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.