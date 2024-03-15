“That can kill anyone” - Fans grimace at the sight of Jonathan Haggerty’s disgusting tomahawk elbow against Joseph Lasiri

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty damn near killed a man.

That’s exactly what happened with the British striking star made his ONE Championship debut all the way back in January 2019 against former titleholder Joseph Lasiri at ONE: Eternal Glory.

“TOMAHAWK 🪓 What’s the next chapter for the two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty?”

Fans lit up the comments, marveling at the absolute brutality of the elbow strike that ‘The General’ laid upon Lasiri in the closing seconds of the opening round:

“That can kill anyone, nasty nasty”

“That strike could literally kill someone when it hits the temple of the skull like that. He's lucky to be alive”

“Geez!! U can murder someone with that elbow”

“While Everybody is sweating O’mally, but, F that noise, Haggerty is that dude”

“Sharpest elbows ever 🏃🏽‍♂️”

“Let’s pray no one does that to us on the street 🪓”

Miraculously, Lasiri answered the referee’s eight count and went the full three rounds with Haggerty but ultimately lost the bout via unanimous decision.

Jonathan Haggerty carries over his stellar 2023 into 2024 with impressive title defense

It’s safe to say that Jonathan Haggerty’s 2023 was the best year of his illustrious career. Making the move from flyweight to bantamweight, ‘The General’ brought chaos to the Muay Thai division with an earth-shattering first-round knockout of Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 9 last April.

He followed that up with another stunning KO, putting away bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade to claim the weight class’ previously vacant kickboxing crown.

Since then, Haggerty has added another noteworthy win, dispatching Brazilian standout Felipe Lobo in his first defense of the bantamweight Muay Thai crown. Though he faced some early adversity against ‘The Demolition Man,’ Haggerty came out on top with his third-straight win by knockout at ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video.

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo replay can be watched on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.