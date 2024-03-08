“That matchup is for sure going to happen” – Jackie Buntan eyes Smilla Sundell rematch

Jackie Buntan returns to action at ONE Fight Night 20 where one specific fight is still on her mind.

Throughout her run in ONE Championship, the strawweight Muay Thai contender has only ever tasted defeat to one opponent.

She and Smilla Sundell put on a great contest back at ONE 156 in 2022 where the Swedish striking prodigy became the division's inaugral champion.

SInce then, Buntan has been working hard to learn from her mistakes in that fight, come back better and get a shot at redemption.

The rematch with Sundell has so far eluded her but that isn’t down to the performances that she has been putting on inside the Circle.

In a fight week interview with the South China Morning Post, Jackie Buntan said that she is still focused on that rematch and proving herself to be a much better fighter now than she was back then:

“You'll definitely see a different athlete, a different fighter in me, when we have a rematch. Again, I keep always wanting to improve my toolset, add new things to my toolset, be stronger in all levels, and I think it's, you know, that matchup is for sure going to happen.”

Watch the full interview below:

Jackie Buntan knows what a win on March 8 could mean for her

The rematch with Smilla Sundell isn’t even something that Jackie Buntan is very far away from considering the two women were matched up at ONE Fight Night 14 last year.

Jackie Buntan was forced to withdraw from the contest on that occasion, but that only has her more motivated to make up for lost time when she steps back inside the Circle on March 8.

Martine Michieletto stands in her way at ONE Fight Night 20 where a third consecutive win since that initial loss to Sundell could leave no doubt who the next in line is to challenge the champion.

There’s no room for mistakes at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, but those are the exact kind of high stakes that will force both competitors to be at their very best.

ONE Fight Night 20 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription this Friday.