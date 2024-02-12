“That’s an advantage” – Lito Adiwang on how working with different sparring partners gives him the edge vs. Danial Williams

Lito Adiwang is preparing to face a unique style in his return at ONE Fight Night 19 on February 16.

Strawweight contender Danial Williams has made his name in ONE Championship by competing in MMA, Muay Thai and kickboxing all at a high level.

The striking of ‘Mini T’ is always going to present his opponents with a few dilemmas, and one of them is finding sparring partners that can emulate that kind of experience on the feet.

Still, Adiwang believes that he is well prepared for this aspect of the fight thanks to all of the different training partners he has been able to utilize to aid his camp.

He told ONE Championship that having a whole group of teammates in and around the same weight class allows him to adapt to new challenges on the fly:

“Another advantage I have here, there are a lot of fighters here around my weight that I can spar with. Earlier, I faced a different fighter. That’s an advantage for me. Each time I spar, since it’s a different fighter, I get surprised and thrown off guard by their style. We try to emulate real fight situations, cause you know, in a fight you never really know what to expect.”

Lito Adiwang won’t be deterred by what his opponent brings to the table

After what he has been through in the previous few years of his career, Lito Adiwang isn’t going to be discouraged by the various strengths that an opponent of his can bring to the table.

‘Thunder Kid’ has come back looking better than ever since suffering an injury that could have been the curtain call on his career as a mixed martial artist.

His back with a vengeance tour gets back underway on February 16 where a win over Williams will make it three on the bounce for him since his return.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.