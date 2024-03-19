"That's the best weapon Tang Kai's got" - Fabricio Andrade cites featherweight MMA king's most potent tool after Qatar triumph

Fabricio Andrade was particularly impressed by one performance as he watched on as a fan during ONE 166: Qatar.

The promotion's debut in the country on March 1, which emanated live from the Lusail Sports Arena, featured three MMA world championship rematches at the top of the card with the co-main event expected to bring the house down.

Tang Kai and Thanh Le met for a second time in a unification bout to determine the undisputed ONE featherweight MMA world champion.

The striking of the Chinese world champion was once again on show as he found the third-round finish to solidify this chapter of his career.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA, Fabricio Andrade highlighted the way that the world champion uses his left hook in particular as something that he is incredibly effective at:

"He didn't want to walk back, he wanted to pressure Thanh Le and I think Thanh Le felt his power very early in the fight. I think he got a hook in, and that's the best weapon Tang Kai's got, his left hook."

Fabricio Andrade and Tang Kai are both lethal strikers in MMA

When you look down the list of the best strikers in MMA right now, world champions Fabricio Andrade and Tang Kai are sure to come up.

Both men have produced some incredible finishes during their time in ONE Championship and when they're making the walk, you know you can't afford to look away from the screen.

Andrade's run at bantamweight has been like watching poetry in motion at points and following the events of March 1, the same can be said for the featherweight kingpin.

They still have a long way to go in their careers, but when all is said and done, both champions will have a gallery of highlight-reel wins that few can match.

North American viewers that missed out on any of the action from ONE 166: Qatar can rewatch the entire card via the free on-demand replay available on Prime Video.