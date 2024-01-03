“That was sexy” - Strawweight MMA king Jarred Brooks, fans in pure admiration of Tawanchai’s technique against Superbon

The recently concluded epic battle between Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Superbon Singha Mawynn at ONE Friday Fights 46 has been making headlines for its new-found legendary status. The bout, which was for Tawanchai's ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title, saw him and Superbon showcase the highest level of technique and grit in the Art of Eight Limbs.

When the dust settled, it was Tawancha who narrowly got his hand raised and successfully defended his throne. Speaking of technique, ONE uploaded a highlight from the fight that showcased the defending world champion's sneaky tactical striking:

We can't even begin to comprehend how the 24-year-old world champion managed to set up and land that combination. Fans, analysts, and fellow fighters are astounded by his tactical prowess in the video:

Comments on the video

Perhaps the most notable comment from the bunch was due to who said it and what was said. It was by none other than ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred 'The Monkey God' Brooks, who, as per usual, had a select choice of words to describe the combination:

"That was sexy"

@dev0nrex, @moxie_flamma, @davidlewisjr31 and @bababoomfighter were all in awe. Their comments are filled with words of praise:

"Masterclass, peak muay thai"

"Rarely see switch hitting in Muay Thai"

"He snuck a kick and a punch lowkey"

"so much too learn.. MASTERCLaSS 🥇🩸❤️🔪🇲🇱"

Tawanchai has the utmost respect for Superbon after their 5-round war at ONE Friday Fights 46

After his all-out war against Superbon, Tawanchai was all respect for his world title challenger. He took to Instagram to send a message to his fans and to the former ONE featherweight kickboxing king.

"Thank you to everyone who has followed me and given me encouragement. Today was very fun. I don’t have much to say. I respect him. @superbon_banchamek 🙏🏻🔥❤️"