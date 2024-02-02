“The adrenaline must have died down” – Jonathan Haggerty wonders why challenger Felipe Lobo is no longer talking trash

Double ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty admits that he is a tad surprised that upcoming opponent Felipe Lobo has been quiet heading into their scheduled fight later this month. It is unlike, he said, when the Brazilian was calling him mad for a title showdown.

‘The General’ is set to defend his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against ‘The Demolition Man’ at ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video on February 16 in Bangkok, Thailand.

It will serve as the headlining contest for the event happening at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and airing live in US primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

But while Lobo was all smack last year in calling Jonathan Haggerty out for a world title shot, he has been relatively quiet of late, to which the reigning champion has a witty theory for, telling ONE Championship in an interview:

“When [Lobo] defeated Saemapetch [Fairtex], he was calling my name in the ring, and then he was in the back room after the fight calling my name, but I think his adrenaline must have died down because I didn’t hear anything from him since.”

Third-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender last saw action in April last year, when he knocked out Thai Saemapetch Fairtex in the third round of their featured clash.

It was a rebound win for the Sao Paulo native after his failed bid for the division’s championship belt in March 2022 against then-world champion Nong-O Hama.

Jonathan Haggerty, meanwhile, is making a first defense of the Muay Thai world title he seized from Nong-O by knockout last April.

The British striker is coming off a victory back in November to claim the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing belt and become a two-sport ONE world champion.

Jonathan Haggerty expects fireworks in title clash against Felipe Lobo

While it has been quiet between Jonathan Haggerty and Felipe Lobo, the former said such will not be the case come their title showdown at ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video on February 16 in Bangkok, Thailand.

The striker from the United Kingdom will defend his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against Brazilian challenger Lobo.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Jonathan Haggerty shared the kind of mindset he has going into ONE Fight Night 19, saying:

“I'm coming in there on the front to go and get him, you know, all the animosity and everything around it, I've got to go in there and put a statement. So yeah, expect fireworks.”

Watch the interview below:

ONE Fight Night 19 will mark the first time that Haggerty will be defending the bantamweight Muay Thai title after becoming champion in April last year.

Lobo, meanwhile, will be making another go at the championship belt after falling short in his first attempt at it in March 2022 against former longtime champion Nong-O Hama.

The protagonist had a spirited back-and-forth of words before the title match was set.