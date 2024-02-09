“The ego gets the better of you” – Danial Williams admits he bit off more than he could chew in juggling three combat sports

Australian-Thai multi-sport superstar ‘Mini T’ Danial Williams is a man of many talents. However, the 30-year-old veteran based out of Perth feels he must focus on one thing to succeed.

Williams has competed across a wealth of combat sports disciplines. In ONE Championship alone, ‘Mini T’ has showcased his skills in kickboxing, Muay Thai, and mixed martial arts. Now that Williams is back in the MMA circuits, the 30-year-old star says he is reenergized in his pursuit of ONE gold.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Williams said he is now solely focused on competing in MMA moving forward.

‘Mini T’ said:

“Something that I’ve learned over the last year when I did kickboxing was just staying in your own lane. The ego gets the better of you. You have a few wins and you think, ‘I can do every sport I’m training.’ But the kickboxing skills are the ones which I’m lacking a little bit. So, I definitely would like to stay in one sport for a while.”

Danial Williams takes on Filipino firecracker Lito Adiwang at ONE Fight Night 19

‘Mini T’ Danial Williams is in for a rough test when he climbs back into MMA competition. The former ONE world title challenger is ready to prove himself against a very dangerous opponent in his next fight.

Williams is set to face former Team Lakay standout ‘Thunder Kid’ Lito Adiwang at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, February 16th.

If Williams can defeat Adiwang, it would surely send a message to the rest of the division that ‘Mini T’ is still a force to be reckoned with.

ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo airs live on U.S. primetime on Friday, February 16. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.