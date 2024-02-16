“The General everytime” - Jonathan Haggerty is the fans’ overwhelming favorite ahead of world title defense against Felipe Lobo

ONE Chamionship fans are backing Jonathan Haggerty to come out on top in his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title clash with Felipe Lobo this Friday night.

On February 16, ‘The General’ will return to Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, the same arena where she shocked the world with an earth-shattering first-round knockout of Thai legend Nong-O Hama. This time, Haggerty meets another devastating striker in Brazilian standout and third-ranked contender Felipe Lobo.

Ahead of their highly anticipated headliner at ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video, ONE is asking fans to make their prediction for who leaves Bangkok with 26 pounds of gold wrapped around their waist.

“Two worlds collide 🤜💥🤛 Who you got as reigning two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty defends his bantamweight Muay Thai throne against Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video?”

Taking to the comments section, fans were overwhelmingly in favor of Jonathan Haggerty, believing the reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion will make easy work of his Lobo.

“Haggerty, but it’s not going to be as easy as the Nong-O fight”

“Haggerty second round KO”

“Haggerty within 4 rounds”

“Haggerty and still”

“@jhaggerty_ gonna smesh this guy”

“The General everytime”

Will Jonathan Haggerty’s experience be too much for Felipe Lobo to overcome?

Jonathan Haggerty has stepped inside the Circle with some of the biggest names in all of combat sports, including Rodtang Jitmuangon, Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, Saemapetch Fairtex, Fabricio Andrade, and the aforementioned Nong-O Hama.

Speaking with ONE Championship, ‘The General’ believes that experience will lead him to victory against the lesser-experienced Felipe Lobo.

“I've had some experience now with being the main event. I've been the main event a few times Now, five-round fights, the hype, everything about it. I thrive off of that. I prefer to be the main event, the top fight.”

Will Jonathan Haggerty extend his undefeated streak to six, or will the ‘Demolition Man’ deliver one of the greatest upsets in ONE's history?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo live and for free in U.S. primetime on February 16.