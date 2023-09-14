“The main idea is to get a submission” - It’s a finish or bust for Jessa Khan in heated rematch against Danielle Kelly

Cambodian-American submission standout Jessa Khan will look to end things early when she meets ONE Championship resident grappling superstar, Danielle Kelly.

Khan will make her promotional debut on September 29 as ONE heads back to the familiar confines of Singapore Indoor Stadium for ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video. In one of the featured bouts of the evening, the 2023 IBJJF world champion will look to make history by becoming the first-ever ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion.

In the process, Jessa Khan hopes to be the first woman to defeat Danielle Kelly inside the Circle. Having already defeated Kelly under the WNO banner in 2021, Khan is confident in her abilities, believing that she can potentially score the submission that Kelly avoided in their first meeting.

“I’m gonna try to do a choke,” Khan said in an interview with Mitch Chilson. “You know, the last time that I fought [Danielle Kelly], like I said, she’s pretty flexible so, you know, I tried attacking her arms, I tried attacking her legs, and it just wasn’t enough. Or maybe I need to readjust something, so I’m thinking maybe this time around I’ll try to find a way to get a choke.

“The main idea is to try and get a submission. So anyway I can do that, that’s all I will try.”

However, Jessa Khan may be in for a wake-up call when she steps inside the Circle as she won’t be facing the same Danielle Kelly she scored a decision win against more than two years ago. Kelly has honed her skills since the loss, establishing herself as one of the most dangerous BJJ specialists in the game today.

Will Danielle Kelly avenge her 2021 loss and claim her first ONE world championship, or will Jessa Khan spoil Kelly’s plans and extend her own win streak to six straight?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14 live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 29.