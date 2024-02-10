“The ultimate mix of martial arts” - Fans loving world champions Mikey Musumeci, Prajanchai trading martial arts knowledge

Fight fans were thrilled to see reigning ONE world champions Mikey Musumeci and Prajanchai PK Saenchai sharing their knowledge with one another in the gym.

Musumeci, the ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion, and Prajanchai, the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion, are two of the most exciting fighters in all of ONE Championship but for very different reasons.

While ‘Darth Rigatoni’ has established himself as one of the greatest grapplers on the planet, the Thai superstar has become best known for his highlight-reel knockouts in the art of eight limbs.

Recently, Musumeci shared a video clip of the two world titleholders training together, mixing their worlds in a collaboration that has pundits swooning.

“QUID PRO QUO - MUAY THAI X JIU JITSU // All the amazing possibilities when you add Muay Thai and Jiu Jitsu together 😈😈👹 teaching @prajanchai_pk a jiu jitsu position that I think elbows will be very nice for 🤣🤣😍.”

Fans flooded the comments section on Instagram with their take on Musumeci mixing up his martial arts with one of the best Muay Thai practitioners in the history of the sport.

“It's over for the poor soul stuck in Mikey's guard and he starts throwing elbows 😂”

“Thai Jitsu”

“So glad to see you cross training. More people should follow suit. The two arts compliment each other so well.”

“Now a little boxing and you’re set (missing wrestling)”

“Most dangerous men on planet earth😎”

“The ultimate mix of martial arts”

“Awesome, combining Martial arts together instead of just bickering which one is superior to the other”

Former ONE world champion Nong-O Hama commends Mikey Musumeci’s dedication to Muay Thai

Though Mikey Musumeci just recently began his journey into the art of eight limbs, former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion and Thai legend Nong-O Hama had nothing but positive things to say about Musumeci’s quick progression in the sport.

“Seriously, I think Mikey is a fast learner,"Nong-O told ONE Championship. "I feel that he is so enthusiastic and concentrated. Although his Muay Thai weapons may not be that beautiful right now, his determination will allow him to improve much faster. And soon, everyone will see a tougher version of Mikey, for sure.”

When the time comes, will you be excited to see ‘Darth Rigatoni’ put his newfound skills to the test?