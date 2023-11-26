“There are no competitors” – Chingiz Allazov says ONE Championship’s Muay Thai and kickboxing are unparalleled

Reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov believes no other promotion can compete with the level of talent in both Muay Thai and kickboxing that ONE Championship brings to the table.

When it comes to the world of kickboxing, ONE features some of the biggest names in the history of the sport, including Superbon Singha Mawynn, Marat Grigorian, Giorgio Petrosyan, Sitthichai, and Roman Kryklia. But perhaps the greatest of them all is Chingiz Allazov.

After scoring an impressive second-round knockout of Superbon in January, ‘Chinga’ added another big name to his hit list in August, defending his crown against three-time GLORY Kickboxing world champion Marat Grigorian.

Speaking with 1newsTV Online, Allazov suggested that ONE Championship’s incredible pool of talent in kickboxing and the art of eight limbs is the best in the world.

“If you compare kickboxing, for example, I will say, kickboxing, for example, ONE Championship, they have kickboxing, they made it the best and there is also Thai boxing called Muay Thai and also there are no competitors to ONE Championship for these sports,” Allazov said.

Chingiz Allazov believes legacy is all about those you defeat, not the awards you collect

Since making his promotional debut in 2021, Chingiz Allazov has collected two world titles, the first being the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix championship via back-to-back-to-back victories against Samy Sana, ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut, and Sitthichai.

Those victories led him on the path to a title clash with then-featherweight champion Superbon.

Having bested some of the biggest names in the sport, Allazov suggested that his titles are merely an accessory. The most important aspect of his legacy will not be how many belts he has on his mantle, but the fighters that he defeated to earn them.

“However, it's very important and you need to understand that the value is not in the belts and titles, but in what fights you get and who you beat to get the titles,” Allazov added.

