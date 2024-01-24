“There’s always gonna be a ton of Filipinos” – Joshua Pacio feels the support of his countrymen wherever he fights

Former ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio has always gotten the support of Filipino fans wherever he fights. He is expecting the same when he competes for the first time in Qatar later this year.

‘The Passion’ is featured in ONE Championship’s debut outing in the Middle Eastern country of Qatar at ONE 166 on March 1. There, he will try to seize back the strawweight gold from reigning divisional king Jarred Brooks of the United States in a title rematch.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, Joshua Pacio shared that fan support has never been a problem for him in the different places he competes in since Filipino communities are present worldwide. He is banking on that support at ONE 166: Qatar.

The Lions Nation MMA standout said:

“I also expected this a bit because whatever the venue that ONE Championship chooses, there’s always gonna be a ton of Filipinos. Be it Thailand, Singapore, U.S., you should expect that there will be Filipinos, especially in the U.S.”

Watch the interview below:

Joshua Pacio first took on Brooks in December 2022 in Manila, where he tried to defend the world title he long held but lost by unanimous decision to ‘The Monkey God'.

He has since bounced back from the defeat, winning in his last fight over Russian Mansur Malachiev in October by decision.

Jarred Brooks, for his part, is seeking to rebound after falling short in his bid to become a two-sport ONE world champion when he lost to flyweight submission grappling king Mikey Musumeci in August in an all-champion clash.

ONE 166: Qatar will air live on March 1 via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Joshua Pacio determined to have Filipino fans celebrating at ONE 166

Lions Nation MMA fighter Joshua Pacio is looking to make 2024 eventful for him and his fans, beginning at ONE 166: Qatar where he hopes to return to the top of the ONE strawweight division.

The 28-year-old former divisional king will seek to reclaim the strawweight gold from reigning world champion Jarred Brooks in a title rematch at ONE’s first live on-ground event in Qatar on March 1.

In the same interview, ‘The Passion’ said he is very focused on his scheduled return and looking to celebrate a win with Filipino fans after. He said:

“Speaking of the New Year, expect a big bang in 2024 because I’m laser-focused on getting that title again that was taken from us Filipinos. I expect your full support and prayers heading into this fight.”

Prior to losing the strawweight world title, Pacio successfully defended the belt three times.

ONE 166: Qatar will take place at the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail.