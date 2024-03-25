"There’s no doubt" - Tim Tszyu backed by manager to defeat Terence Crawford if they ever face each other

Australian professional boxer Tim Tszyu's manager Glen Jennings has shared his thoughts on a potential bout between his client and boxing star Terence Crawford.

Jennings recently sat down for an interview with Jai McAllister for his YouTube channel. At one point during the chat, the manager spoke about a potential clash between Tszyu and Terence Crawford. Jennings hailed 'The Soul Taker' as the best 154-pound boxer in the world. He went on to claim that Tszyu will emerge victorious in a possible encounter against 'Bud.' He said:

"The boxing world will say Crawford is too good for Tszyu. Everyone's said that up to date... We believe and Terence Crawford and his team believe that Tim Tszyu is the best 154 in the world. There's credit and stock behind that. That's not talk and making up numbers. So, we believe that given the opportunity for Tim to figth Crawford, we'll win the fight. There's no doubt in this camp and this team that we're not here for any other reason that to take everything."

Check out his comments from the 12:30 mark below:

Using his position as the WBO super champion, Crawford has positioned himself as the mandatory challenger for Tszyu's WBO super-welterweight belt.

'The Soul Taker' is currently scheduled to take on Sebastian Fundora on March 30 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

If Tszyu emerges victorious in that clash, a fight between him and Crawford could possibly be next on the cards.

A brief look at Tim Tszyu's and Terence Crawford's boxing records

Tim Tszyu started his professional boxing journey in December 2016. During his career, 'The Soul Taker' has competed in 24 bouts and has been victorious in all of them. One thing to note is that 17 out of Tszyu's 24 victories have come via knockout. He currently holds the WBO super-welterweight belt, which he recently retained in October 2023 by defeating Brian Mendoza.

Terence Crawford, on the other hand, has been professionally competing as a boxer since March 2008. 'Bud' is undefeated in his career and has built a spectacular boxing record of 40-0. Crawford has managed to finish 31 out of those 40 fights. His undefeated run includes victories over names like Errol Spence Jr., Shawn Porter, Amir Khan, Kell Brook and Joe Benavidez Jr., among others.