“There’s a high chance” – Atomweight kickboxing queen Phetjeeja says two-sport dominance could unravel soon

ONE Fight Night 20 belonged to Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom, who maintained her incredible win streak in ONE Championship with another great performance.

Defeating Janet Todd to unify the ONE atomweight kickboxing world championships may have become her biggest achievement to date, but she is still hungry for more.

At just 22 years old, ‘The Queen’ has got the enthusiasm and hunger of a rising star but the skills of someone that has an argument to be the best in the world today.

In the co-main event of the evening on March 8, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues successfully defended her ONE atomweight Muay Thai world championship with a decision win over Cristina Morales.

Phetjeeja spoke in her post-event interview about the prospect of the two atomweight champions meeting in the near future as she attempts to become a two sport titleholder:

“I think there’s a high chance of us facing each other soon. Champion versus champion. I think it’s more likely that I'll go for the Muay Thai belt.”

Phetjeeja certainly isn’t short on drive

Beating a legend of the sport in Janet Todd wasn’t enough to satisfy the hunger that Phetjeeja brings to the table.

Her drive and motivation to continue taking on the biggest and best challenges that are out there for her has led her all the way to the top of the sport.

A clash between ‘The Queen’ and Rodrigues would be one of the best examples of how far women’s striking has come in recent years.

The two world champions have produced incredible runs and stories during their time in ONE Championship, with an eventual meeting between them representing the very highest level.

