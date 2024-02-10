“These feel amazing” – Liam Harrison recalls fighting Muay Thai in four-ounce gloves for the first time

English Muay Thai icon and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger ‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison is one of the most exciting fighters on the planet. His legend precedes him in the ring, and fans have been treated to roughly two decades of excellence from the United Kingdom star.

However, joining ONE Championship in 2018, the 38-year-old veteran admits it was a new experience for him, particularly fighting in four-ounce MMA gloves.

Speaking to Sky Sports in a recent interview, Harrison described what he felt when he first donned the four-ounce gloves for ONE Championship.

‘Hitman’ said:

“Before I started fighting for ONE Championship I must have had 115 fights in eight-ounce gloves and there's things you can do and there's things you can't do, and I found that out real quick. Because I was still doing stuff because it was just like I put these gloves on [ONE Championship’s four-ounce gloves] and I was like, ‘Oh wow these feel amazing. I can't wait to punch someone in the face.”

Of course, the rest is history. Harrison went on to win two of his last five fights under the ONE Championship banner and established his name as a force to be reckoned with and a bona fide action star in the ring.

‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison close to making full recovery from a debilitating knee injury

Fans miss seeing ‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison in action, but the good news is the Englishman’s return to the ONE Championship ring is all but imminent.

Harrison has been seen cracking the pads with fury and intent, and he even says this is the belt he has felt in a long time.

Speaking of a long time, Harrison also detailed how he has kept in peak physical condition all these years despite the wars he’s been in.

‘Hitman’ added:

“I think when it comes to my longevity, what I would say is that consistency is the key. I've seen a lot of fighters come and go and they'll get to a good level and they'll disappear. The first time I ever fought at the highest elite level [was when[ I was 18. I'm 38 now, and I'm hoping I'll still be doing it this year as well so to stay at that level for 20 years. I think that's an achievement in itself.”