“They were not easy fights” – Chingiz Allazov looks back at his sensational wins vs. Superbon and Grigorian

Chingiz Allazov believes his pair of victories over two certified kickboxing greats in 2023 was some of the toughest assignments he's taken on throughout his professional career.

The Gridin Gym representative is, after all, at the peak of his powers, as shown by his two blistering performances inside the Circle in 2023.

The ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion claimed the most coveted prize in kickboxing today with a lethal knockout of Superbon Singha Mawynn at ONE Fight Night 6 in January.

Then, in his first assignment as the divisional kingpin, 'Chinga' got his hand raised against longtime rival Marat Grigorian by unanimous decision.

More importantly, those triumphs secured his status as the top pound-for-pound kickboxer on the planet today.

Looking back at his wins, Chingiz Allazov reminded the world why he's the best at what he does and pointed out that he didn't have it easy against both Superbon and Grigorian.

He told 1newsTV Online:

"It was the peak of my form [the past two years]. And this year I was in my best shape, and now I am at my physical best."

"I’ve fought twice and won both the matches, and they were not easy fights. You can see my form."

While he's established himself as the best striker on the planet today, challengers occupying the ranked spots below him are eager to prove that theory wrong.

Names like Grigorian, Superbon, Giorgio Petrosyan, and Tawanchai are some names that could very well be his next task as the divisional kingpin.

Chingiz Allazov is poetry in motion

In the form he is in, the 30-year-old striking dynamo fighting out of Gridin Gym doesn't look like he can be stopped anytime soon.

Chingiz Allazov's arsenal has evolved over the years to make him the beast he is today.

Besides, the Azerbaijan-Belarus representative does not only have massive firepower at the tip of his weapons, but he also has a matching fight IQ to take anyone out on the global stage of ONE Championship.

As such, it'll be interesting to see who steps up to challenge for his gold next.