“I aim to remain the best” – Chingiz Allazov working hard to protect his spot at the top of pound-for-pound chart

It’s going to take something special to knock Chingiz Allazov off his pedestal.

The reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion has been riding high since scoring an incredible knockout of Superbon Singha Mawynn to capture his first ONE world title.

Since then, Allazov added another notable name to his hit list, besting Marat Grigorian after five intense rounds of action at ONE Fight Night 13 in August.

Speaking with 1newsTV Online, Chingiz Allazov revealed that he has stayed active in the gym since his last outing and has every intention of keeping his spot as the pound-for-pound best in the world:

“I have been training every day since my last fight, and I aim to remain the best across all weight categories [top pound-for-pound], you know, they say that in order for a fighter to succeed, a fighter must remain hungry to achieve great success.”

See the full interview below:

Chingiz Allazov establishes himself as the P4P best in the world

After a brief hiccup in his ONE Championship debut that saw him on the wrong side of a split decision, Chingiz Allazov scored three straight wins in the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Championship, defeating Samy Sana, ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut, and Sitthichai Sitsonpeenong.

Those victories set the stage for his showdown with Superbon in August. We already know how that story goes. At just 30 years old, Chingiz Allazov has established himself as perhaps the world’s greatest kickboxer with 61 career wins.

What comes next for ‘Chinga’ remains to be seen, but if the Gridin Gym product gets his wish, a long-awaited clash with former featherweight WGP champion Giorgio Petrosyan could be next.

Who would you like to see Chingiz Allazov defend his 26 pounds of gold against next?

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 13 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.