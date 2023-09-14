“This is going to be a war” - Fans high in anticipation for super fight between Jonathan Haggerty and Fabricio Andrade

Fans can’t wait to see ONE world champions collide on November 3.

Emanating from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, ONE Fight Night 16 will feature a clash for the ages as reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade squares off with Muay Thai world titleholder Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing crown.

Originally scheduled for October 6, the bout will now headline ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video.

“The ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Title showdown between Jonathan Haggerty and Fabricio Andrade is now the main event of ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video! ⭐️ Who's ready to witness the crowning of a new two-sport king? 👑”

Fight fans shared their excitement for the champion vs. champion matchup with many offering their predictions in the comments section on Instagram.

“@fabricioandrade1 🔪🔥”

“This is going to be a war”

“🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

“He can delay the fight when he want … the outcome will be the same anytime, the general about to ko him badly . 2 weight and 2 sport 👑 soon”

“What a fight 🔥 I got Haggerty”

“I’m loving it 🔥”

“The General ❤️”

“Gonna be sick fight🙌”

“@fabricioandrade1 People’s Champion”

In February, Fabricio Andrade captured his first ONE world championship, defeating knockout artist John ‘Hands of Stone’ Lineker for the vacant ONE bantamweight MMA world title. Two months later, Jonathan Haggerty shocked the world with a first-round destruction of the legendary Nong-O Hama for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 9.

Next, ‘Wonder Boy’ and ‘The General’ will attempt to be the next two-sport ONE world champion. Will Jonathan Haggerty add to his already stellar legacy or will Fabricio Andrade once again prove himself to be one of the promotion’s most devastating strikers?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 16 live and for free in U.S. primetime on November 3.