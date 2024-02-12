“This is my main goal” – Felipe Lobo says plan is to visit his family back in Brazil after Jonathan Haggerty war on February 16

Third-ranked ONE bantamweight Muay Thai contender Felipe Lobo plans to spend some quality time with his family back in Brazil following his title showdown against divisional king Jonathan Haggerty this week.

‘The Demolition Man’ told The AllStar that he has been away from family for some time now and it is about time for him to be with his loved ones.

But before he does that, the Tiger Muay Thai affiliate would prefer to have the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title under his belt at the conclusion of his showdown against ‘The General’ at ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video on February 16 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Felipe Lobo said:

“I’m far from my family, far from the people who I love and this is my job. I just want to get my job done, go back home, visit my family, and, you know, this is my main goal.”

Watch the interview below:

Lobo, who grew up in Sao Paulo, is making a second push for the world title after falling short (KO) in his first attempt in March 2022 against former world champion Nong-O Hama.

He earned a rebound victory in his last fight in April 2023, knocking out Saemapetch Fairtex of Thailand in the third round. Jonathan Haggerty, meanwhile, is making a first defense of the world title he seized from Nong-O in April last year at ONE Fight Night 19.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live in US primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Felipe Lobo cites Jonathan Haggerty’s weakness ahead of title clash

Brazilian challenger Felipe Lobo claims he has ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty’s game read and is looking to showcase that at ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video on February 16 in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Sao Paulo native is aiming to join the roster of world champions in ONE by defeating Haggerty in their headlining clash.

In the lead-up, Lobo said they have studied ‘The General’ and has zeroed in on his weakness of not being able to endure many hits, something they hope to exploit come fight night.

He told the promotion in an interview:

“His weak point is that he can’t take many hits. He’s very good at hitting, but when it comes to defending himself, protecting himself, he’s not so good.”

Felipe Lobo is out to clip Haggerty’s reign in his very first title defense since becoming world champion in April last year.

ONE Fight Night 19 will take place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.