“This sport ain’t for the faint-hearted” - Liam Harrison looks back at harrowing eye injury he suffered against Sagetdao

British striking sensation Liam Harrison has had his fair share of devastating injuries.

Currently, the ‘Hitman’ is recovering from knee surgery after absorbing an absolutely horrifying leg kick at the hands (or feet) of Nong-O Hama in their ONE on Prime Video 1 matchup in August 2022.

Recently, Harrison looked back at another brutal injury he suffered in a 2013 meeting with Sagetdao Petpayathai:

“Eye socket fractured and a bit of plastic surgery to fix myself back together… a few years ago fighting one of this era's best fighters Saggetdao…it all sunshine and rainbows this sport ain’t for the faint hearted.”

This was the second meeting between Sagetdao and Liam Harrison, the first coming in the MSA Muaythai Premier League in 2009. ‘Hitman’ lost both the bouts via decision.

Sagetdao closed out his legendary Muay Thai career in ONE Championship, scoring a victory over Chinese standout Zhang Chunyu at ONE: Reign of Dynasties II in October 2020.

Throughout his 16-year career, the ‘Deadly Star’ had earned 163 career victories and was a three-time Lumpinee Stadium world champion.

Liam Harrison hopes to end his career with a fight against Thai icon Seksan

With 25 years of experience in the 'art of eight limbs', Liam Harrison admits that the door is beginning to close on his own iconic combat sports career. ‘Hitman’ is expected to return for one more run in 2024, though no official announcements have been made.

Recently, Harrison told the South China Morning Post that when the time comes to lay his gloves down, he hopes he can do it after sharing the ring with another legend of the sport — Seksan.

“I think what we can make for the fans and what we could make for like possibly my last fight, I think it'll be just a really good way to bow in a blaze of glory,” Harrison said about a fight with ‘The Man Who Yields To No One.’ “Win, lose, or draw, it’s going to be ridiculous. So I think it’ll be a good one.”

See the full interview below: