"This stuff is heavy" - Former WBO super welterweight champ Tim Tszyu gets a feel of ONE Championship's gold

By Karl Francis L Batungbacal
Modified May 08, 2024 11:13 GMT
Tim Tszyu holding the ONE world championship [Photos via: ONE Championship]
Tim Tszyu holding the ONE world championship [Photos via: ONE Championship]

ONE Championship has always been proud of the legacy that it has created in the world of combat sports and even Russian-Australian boxing star Tim Tszyu could not help but acknowledge the world's largest martial arts promotion.

The former WBO super welterweight world champion took to his Instagram stories recently to share a photo of him holding the ONE world championship with the following caption:

"This stuff is heavy"

For context, the newest iteration of the ONE world championship weighs in at an astounding 26.4 pounds thanks to the gold-plated ONE Championship logo, two side plates, and handcrafted natural leather strap.

To top it all off, seven red gems are placed on the crown above the ONE logo, representing the martial arts values of integrity, humility, honor, respect, courage, discipline, and compassion.

Put those two factors together, ONE Championship has crafted the biggest prize in combat sports today.

When is the next numbered ONE Championship card?

ONE Championship's numbered cards stand out for many reasons due to the high-profile bouts set to take place in them and ONE 167 will be the next.

Taking place on June 7 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, the main event will have Stamp Fairtex defending the women's atomweight MMA world championship against Denice Zamboanga.

As for the co-main event, 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut will look to dethrone Tawanchai PK Saenchai over the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship.

Also happening then is the MMA debut of lightweight submission grappling world titlist Kade Ruotolo against Blake Cooper and Rodtang Jitmuangon competing in a flyweight kickboxing bout against striking vet Denis Puric.

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

