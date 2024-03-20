"To be more humble and to be more careful" - Jarred Brooks bares biggest lesson he learned after losing crown to Joshua Pacio

Jarred Brooks came into ONE 166 looking to close out this chapter of his career by beating Joshua Pacio for a second time.

A win in Qatar would have solidified his status as the best strawweight in the world by making it back-to-back wins over the former champion.

Having dethroned Pacio at ONE 164, 'The Monkey God' was confident of getting his hand raised once again going into the Lusail Sports Arena.

Instead, the fight came to a sudden and troubling stop as Pacio was spiked on his head, declaring him the winner via disqualification in the opening minute of their rematch.

It was obviously a difficult moment for both men but Brooks is now looking to learn from his mistakes in order to come back even stronger.

He told The MMA Superfan in a recent interview about what he has been able to take from his setback:

"[The biggest lesson I can learn from this incident] is to be more humble and to be more careful. So I just got to be more humble towards life and the way that I approach things."

Jarred Brooks will come back stronger from this difficult lesson that he needed to learn

Making himself more humble is only going to strengthen the always-confident Jarred Brooks going forward.

The former champion may have lost his title, but he knows that a rematch with Pacio will surely be next now that they are tied at one win each.

Qatar ended up being a disaster for 'The Monkey God', but if he is able to learn a valuable lesson from it and become better as a result, can it really be considered a setback?

We will find out when the two top strawweights meet again for the third and final time.

North American viewers who missed any action from ONE 166 can rewatch the entire event via the free on-demand replay on Prime Video.