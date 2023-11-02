Tye Ruotolo expects tight world title war against Magomed Abdulkadirov: “He doesn’t make too many mistakes”

Tye Ruotolo and his brother Kade are two of the biggest stars to emerge in submission grappling in recent years.

At just 20 years old, both brothers are competing at the very highest level of the discipline. Furthermore, the young phenoms have already established themselves as two of the best in the world right now.

Not only do they belong at the top of the sport, they’re great representatives for submission grappling on a global scale because of their styles.

Bringing high pace, offensive and creative jiu-jitsu to the table, they hope to bring more eyes to the sport by putting on the best matches to watch for new and returning fans.

At ONE Fight Night 16, Tye will look to do just that and join his brother as a submission grappling world champion in ONE Championship.

With the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world championship on the line, he will face off with Dagestani competitor Magomed Abdulkadirov. Their match takes place inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, November 3.

Being well aware of the resilience and fortitude that his opponent brings to the table, Ruotolo knows that he will need to work for everything in this match-up but as always, he has the work rate to do just that.

In an interview with MMA Mania, Tye Ruotolo spoke about what makes he and his brother so effective at breaking their opponents down and how he expects Abdulkadirov to be a tough opponent to crack:

“My brother and I have been doing jiu-jitsu since we were three years old, potty train, like as soon as we were potty trained, you know. So I see a lot of windows with everybody I face somewhere. And that's all I need, which is a little window. And I know he doesn't make too many mistakes.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 16 Haggerty vs Andrade will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.