Tye Ruotolo explains the magnitude of winning a ONE world title for the jiu-jitsu community: “It’s going to feel so good”

Tye Ruotolo is determined to leave the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with his first ONE world championship. Not just for him but for the sport of Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

In a few short hours, Ruotolo will compete for the fifth time under the ONE Championship banner, but this bout will be like none before it. Squaring off with dangerous Dagestani-wrestling standout Magomed Abdulkadirov, Tye Ruotolo has the opportunity to capture gold for the first time by claiming the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion.

Discussing his upcoming contest with the South China Morning Post, Ruotolo revealed that winning ONE gold will be the culmination of years of hard work and dedication to jiu-jitsu.

It will also allow him to stand atop the submission grappling mountain alongside his ONE world champion brother, Kade Rutolo, and some of the biggest names in the sport today.

“It’s going to feel so good, for sure,” Ruotolo said. “All the hard work is paying off. It will be interesting for the [Ruotolo] family and jiu-jitsu too. My brother and I, we grew up in IBJJF and the jiu-jitsu [community]. So for us, with Mikey [Musumeci] and now Danielle Kelly, right? We have a lot of good representations of people who come from jiu-jitsu.”

Watch the interview below:

Winning the title will be no easy task as Tye Ruotolo faces a determined Russian debutant in Magomed Abdulkadirov. A BJJ black belt and two-time UWW submission grappling world champion, Abdulkadirov will look to play spoiler and take ONE Championship gold back to his native Dagestan.

Who comes out on top when BJJ clashes with Dagestani wrestling this Friday night in The Land of Smiles?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video live in U.S. primetime on November 3.