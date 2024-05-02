"W Matchmaking" - Fans thrilled as Arnold Allen gets booked to fight Giga Chikadze at UFC 304

UFC 304 has added another English fighter to the event and fans are pleased to see the update.

As per multiple sources announcing the matchup on May 2, featherweight contenders Arnold Allen and Giga Chikadze will be meeting on the United Kingdom fight card in July. The bout has not yet been confirmed to be on the main card but the assumption is that the fight will occur on pay-per-view given the ranking of both and Allen's local popularity.

Many fans were excited to see the bout's inclusion with a high-level striking battle presumably to commence between the two. Allen currently sits at no. 6 in the UFC featherweight rankings with Chikadze a few spots behind him at no. 10.

One fan praised the matchmaking of the fight, commenting:

"W matchmaking"

Both fighters are looking to bounce back from lulls in their careers. Allen enters the fight off back-to-back losses while Chikadze, despite winning his last fight, previously had not fought for nearly two years after a dominant loss to Calvin Kattar in 2022.

Other fans commented:

"Are there any updates on when Leon Belal gonna fight?"

"Allen's gonna do him same like Kattar and we won't see Chikadze for another 2 years"

"Wow, what a fight"

"Incredible fight, Allen comeback season"

View more fan reactions to Arnold Allen vs. Giga Chikadze below:

Arnold Allen vs. Giga Chikadze preview

Just a few years ago, Arnold Allen and Giga Chikadze were two of the brightest prospects in the UFC featherweight division but have seen their momentum halted upon reaching the top 10 rankings.

After beginning his UFC career with a 10-fight winning streak Allen entered his first main event against Max Holloway in 2023 but lost a decision. His next performance resulted in a loss to Movsar Evloev, putting him on the first losing streak of his career.

Chikadze similarly started his UFC career with a record of 7-0 but was brutally beaten by Calvin Kattar at UFC Vegas 46 in 2022. Following the defeat, he would not fight for 18 months but returned with a lackluster win over Alex Caceres at UFC Singapore.

Allen will be fighting in the United Kingdom for the first time since March 2022 when he finished Dan Hooker in the first round by TKO. Chikadze has never fought in England during his MMA career and last competed in Europe in 2019, in his UFC debut against Brandon Davis.