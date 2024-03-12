WATCH: All the electrifying highlights from a historic all-female ONE Fight Night 20 card in Bangkok

It was another historic night of fights as the women of ONE Championship took center stage for a special International Women’s Day card.

ONE Fight Night 20 on Prime Video was the second-ever all-women card following 2021’s ONE: Empower. This time, fans inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium were treated to nine epic fights, chief among them being the ONE atomweight kickboxing world title unification clash between undisputed world champion Janet Todd and interim world titleholder Phetjeeja.

After five rounds of back-and-forth action, Phetjeeja emerged victorious, claiming her first undisputed world title under the ONE banner.

In the co-main event of the evening, mom-champ Allycia Hellen Rodrigues defended her atomweight Muay Thai world championship with a dominant performance against Spanish standout Cristina Morales.

With Phetjeeja and Rodrigues coming out on top in their individual bouts, the stage has been set for a potential champion vs. champions showdown between the two world-class strikers.

Check out some of the highlights from the event here:

Chihiro Sawada and Ekaterina Vandaryeva show up and show out at ONE Fight Night 20

Also making her first appearance at the Mecca of Muay Thai was Jackie Buntan. The Boxing Works product delivered a solid showing against ‘The Italian Queen’ Martine Michieletto, putting her one step closer to a long-awaited rematch with ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champ Smilla Sundell.

Also delivering noteworthy performances were undefeated Japanese standout Chihiro Sawada, who landed a big win over top-five ranked atomweight MMA contender Jihin Radzuan and Belarusian ‘Barbie’ Ekaterina Vandaryeva, who finally broke into the win column with a solid showing against Martyna Kierczynska.

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja replay can be watched on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.