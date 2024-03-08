WATCH: British legend Liam Harrison shows off beautiful elbow counter technique against looping punches

The art of striking, whether it be in boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai or any other striking-based discipline, might appear to be an easy thing to understand, but mastering it entirely takes a whole new level of discipline.

Among ONE Championship’s most elite and world-class strikers, few can come close to that of Liam Harrison.

A veteran of over 100-plus bouts since starting his career in 1999, Harrison has never shied away from fighting the very best that both Muay Thai and kickboxing has to offer him with his comeback TKO win over Muangthai PK Saenchai being one of his personal favorites.

But knowing that he is nearing the twilight of his career as he turns 39 later this year, Harrison is not against sharing his knowledge with the next generation of strikers.

The Bad Company gym star has been using social media to help inspire those who would dedicate themselves to combat sports and in his most recent one, he mentioned just how important the elbows are:

“Your elbow beats the punch every time, but as long as you time it correctly. Landing a good elbow in a fight is all about your footwork and your timing.

He continued:

“I want you to be imaginative with what I’m saying.”

Liam Harrison gearing up for one last ride

‘The Hitman’ may have a storied career, but Father Time comes for everyone eventually and Harrison is working his way back into form to have one last blaze of glory before he rides towards the sunset.

He has identified Thai finisher Seksan Or Kwanmuang as his dream opponent for his retirement bout and though it is yet to be known whether he gets his wish, Harrison has a resume befitting that of someone who can request an opponent.