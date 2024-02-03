WATCH: Fabricio Andrade folds the bantamweight MMA competition with his laser-like body shots

ONE Championship shared a compilation of ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade’s ruthless body shots.

Andrade made his ONE debut in July 2020 with three MMA wins under his belt. The Brazilian quickly put the bantamweight division on notice by taking out Mark Abelardo by first-round submission and Shoko Sato by unanimous decision.

Following his 2-0 start with the promotion, ‘Wonder Boy’ started showcasing his top-tier striking skills, leading to KO/TKO wins against Li Kai Wen, Jeremy Pacatiw, and Kwon Won Il. Andrade’s impressive run earned him a world title shot against then-ONE bantamweight MMA world champion John Lineker.

Andrade ended up fighting Lineker twice - the first being a no-contest and the second being a fourth-round TKO. The 26-year-old now holds a 6-0 (one no-contest) promotional MMA record, establishing him as one of the most dangerous fighters on the ONE roster.

ONE recently highlighted Andrade’s vicious body attacks by sharing an Instagram compilation featuring highlights from his fights against Kaiwen, Pacatiw, and Lineker. The social media post was captioned:

“ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion Fabricio Andrade COOKS the body 👊 Who’s next for “Wonder Boy?” @fabricioandrade1”

What’s next for Fabricio Andrade?

In November 2023, Fabricio Andrade received an opportunity to face ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

Andrade pursued greatness by attempting to become a two-sport king but ultimately came up short and suffered a second-round knockout loss.

Since then, ‘Wonder Boy’ has taken time off to visit his family in Brazil and recover from lingering injuries. It’s unclear when and who Andrade will fight next, but the rising superstar is expected to defend his ONE bantamweight MMA throne for the first time.

There's a possibility that Andrade will defend his world title against number three-ranked Kwon Won Il or John Lineker for a third time. Meanwhile, Haggerty called for an MMA world title shot after his upcoming world title defense against Felipe Lobo on February 16 at ONE Fight Night 19 at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

