WATCH: Featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai turns human kinetics into pure violence with string of highlight KOs

Tawanchai PK Saenchai's can be called scientific, and the results he got out of it were purely undeniable.

Returning to the iconic Impact Arena in Bangkok, the reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion will put his 26 pounds of gold on the line against one of the promotion's most formidable strikers — 'Smokin'' Jo Nattawut.

Ahead of his highly anticipated return, ONE Championship is taking a look at how the Thai superstar's combat sports training has generated a bevy of highlight-reel-worthy finishes.

"There's a method to the madness. Will Tawanchai remain the featherweight Muay Thai king when he defends his throne in a rematch with "Smokin'" Jo Nattawut at ONE 167 on Prime Video on June 7?"

Since January 2022, Tawanchai has won seven straight fights, earning noteworthy finishes against Saemapetch Fairtex, Niclas Larsen, Jamal Yusupov, and David Kiria along the way. But perhaps his biggest victory came in a five-round war with former ONE featherweight kickboxing king Superbon at ONE Friday Fights 46 in December.

After pushing Tawanchai to the limit in their first meeting, Jo Nattawut has his sights set on ONE gold

ONE 167 won't be the first time that Tawanchai and Jo Nattawut have gone toe-to-toe under the ONE Championship banner. The two Thai warriors met in October in an entertaining three-round kickboxing bout at ONE Fight Night 15.

After nine minutes of intense action, Tawanchai was announced as the victor via unanimous decision. However, Nattawut's impressive performance, pushing the reigning world champion to the limit, was enough to earn him a shot at Tawanchai's world title in the art of eight limbs.

Overall, Nattawut is 4-1 in Muay Thai competition in ONE, securing an assortment of victories over former WMC titleholder George Mann, ex-WBC champion Samy Sana, and Dubuque, Iowa native Luke Lessei.

Will 'Smokin'' Jo score the biggest win of his combat sports career and claim his first ONE world title, or will Tawanchai extend his streak and dispatch another elite contender in the featherweight division?

ONE Championship fans in the United States can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.

