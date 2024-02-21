WATCH: Get a ringside view of Jonathan Haggerty’s all-conquering knockout of Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19

Jonathan Haggerty delivered yet another jaw-dropping knockout in his latest ONE world title tilt.

Emanating from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, ONE Fight Night 19 delivered a plethora of sensational scraps, but none were bigger than Jonathan Haggerty’s epic come-from-behind victory over Brazilian contender Felipe Lobo. In the opening round, the ‘Demolition Man’ had fight fans on the edge of their seat as he sat down ‘The General’ with a barrage of unanswered strikes.

However, the tide turned in round two when Haggerty landed a clean left hand at the end of a combination that put Lobo on the canvas. Less than a minute into the third round, Haggerty finished things with a looping right hand that forced referee Olivier Coste to step in and call for the stoppage.

“The General” came, “The General” saw, and “The General” CONQUERED 👑”

Haggerty is now a winner of his last six fights, with his last three bouts against Nong-O Hama, Fabricio Andrade and Felipe Lobo all ending via knockout.

Jonathan Haggerty eyes three-sport supremacy

With both the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles in his grasp, Jonathan Haggerty hopes to make history by becoming the promotion’s first-ever simultaneous three-sport world champion.

“Next, I want Andrade’s MMA belt,” Haggerty told Sports Illustrated. "I want to be ONE’s MMA bantamweight champion.”

Haggerty already holds a victory over Fabricio Andrade, KO’ing the ONE bantamweight MMA world titleholder in a kickboxing clash at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video.

Could we see Jonathan Haggerty claim a third world championship in 2024?

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo replay can be watched on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America