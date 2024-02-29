WATCH: Indian-Canadian star Arjan Bhullar’s brutal beatdown of Mauro Cerilli in ONE Championship debut

Former ONE heavyweight MMA world champion Arjan Bhullar put on an absolute show in his promotional debut against Mauro Cerilli.

Stepping inside the circle for the very first time at ONE: Century Part II in October 2019, ‘Singh’ faced an incredibly tough test against the former Italian MMA champion, but Bhullar passed with flying colors, earning a unanimous decision victory and immediately establishing himself as one of the division’s most formidable foes:

This Friday, March 1, Arjan Bhullar will attempt to deliver another show-stealing performance when he meets streaking Iranian juggernaut Amir Aliakbari at ONE 166 at Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar.

The bout will undoubtedly serve as a pivotal matchup in the heavyweight division, as both fighters vie for an opportunity to challenge reigning two-division world titleholder Anatoly Malykhin.

Arjan Bhullar’s road to redemption begins with Amir Aliakbari

Arjan Bhullar’s last appearance inside the circle came with an undesired result.

Returning to defend his ONE heavyweight MMA world title against interim world champion Anatoly Malykhin, ‘Singh’ suffered a demoralizing third-round TKO, surrendering his 26 pounds of gold in the process.

Looking back on the loss in a recent interview with ONE Championship, Bhullar said:

“Just disappointing obviously. I'm a competitor [and] I like to win. But you learn your lessons and life goes on.”

If Arjan Bhullar can snap the three-fight win streak of Amir Aliakbari, he may very well earn an opportunity at redemption against Anatoly Malykhin.

Of course, that will be much easier said than done as the former Greco-Roman Wrestling world champion has looked practically unstoppable, earning consecutive KOs in his last three outings.

Will ‘Singh’ bring Aliakbari’s momentum to a crashing halt, or will the Iranian powerhouse add another victim to his growing hit list?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE 166: Qatar live and for free on Friday, March 1.