WATCH: Jackie Buntan tunes the band with vicious kick to the face of Daniela Lopez in Singapore

After taking much of 2023 off to focus on improving her skills, Boxing Works product Jackie Buntan returns to the ring at ONE Fight Night 20 on Prime Video.

Emanating from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, the women of ONE Championship take center stage on International Women’s Day with a slew of can’t-miss clashes. Among them will be a high-stakes Muay Thai matchup pitting Buntan against 48-win veteran Martine Michieletto.

But first, ONE Championship is looking back at Buntan’s impressive performance against Daniela Lopez at ONE: Empower in September 2021.

“Face, meet foot 🦶 Jackie Buntan takes on Martine Michieletto at ONE Fight Night 20 on @primevideo! Who’s pumped for this catchweight Muay Thai battle? 💥”

Jackie Buntan goes into her first appearance of 2024 with a 5-1 record under the ONE banner, including wins over Amber Kitchen and Aussie standout Diandra Martin in her last two appearances.

Martine Michieletto puts her experience to the test against Jackie Buntan

Appropriately dubbed ‘The Italian Queen,’ Martine Michieletto will be seeing her second straight win with ONE Championship after scoring a unanimous decision victory over the aforementioned Amber Kitchen in her promotional debut last year.

With nearly a decade of experience competing as a professional fighter, Michieletto has won her fair share of gold, including titles with ISKA, WKU, and WMF. If she manages to snatch a win against one of the best female strikers in the art of eight limbs, ‘The Italian Queen’ could catapult herself toward the top of the rankings and set the stage for a scrap with the women’s strawweight Muay Thai division’s top dog, Smilla Sundell.

Who leaves the Mecca of Muay Thai with another win on their resume?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 20 live and for free in U.S. primetime on March 8.