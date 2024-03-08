WATCH: Janet Todd, Phetjeeja make weight for world title unification match at ONE Fight Night 20 headliner on Bangkok

The main event clash between Janet Todd and Phetjeeja is officially on!

Hours before they are scheduled to step inside the ring in Bangkok’s legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, reigning ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd and interim world titleholder Phetjeeja successfully made weight for their highly anticipated world title unification clash at ONE Fight Night 20 on Prime Video.

“The main event is official 🔥 Janet Todd and Phetjeeja throw down for the ONE Atomweight Kickboxing World Title at ONE Fight Night 20! 🏆 Who you got?”

‘JT’ goes into the bout undefeated in kickboxing competition under the ONE banner, defeating Wang Chin Long, Chuang Kai Ting, and three-sport queen Stamp Fairtex along the way. She has also added a series of wins in the art of eight limbs, showing that she can get the job done, whether it be in four-ounce gloves or eight-ounce ones.

After defeating Anissa Meksen, can Phetjeeja put away Janet Todd at ONE Fight Night 20?

As for Todd’s opponent, Phetjeeja is one of the most accomplished Muay Thai practitioners in the sport today, carrying over 200 career wins against just 6 defeats.

Since making her ONE Championship debut last year, ‘The Queen’ dispatched four straight opponents by way of knockout and delivered a dominant performance against seven-time titleholder Anissa Meksen at ONE Friday Fights 46 to claim the interim atomweight kickboxing crown.

“I’m happy and proud of myself that my hard work has come to fruition,” Phetjeeja told ONE Championship in a recent interview. “Anissa is one of the top contenders in this division. She never lost to anyone in ONE before. It made me worry at first because she is a really good striker, and we fought under kickboxing rules.”

Will ‘The Queen’ deliver a repeat performance inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, or will Janet Todd continue her run at the top of the atomweight kickboxing division?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 20 live and for free in U.S. primetime on March 8.