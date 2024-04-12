WATCH: Japanese legend Takeru Segawa unleashes power in his road to recovery following brutal leg injury

Japanese kickboxing icon Takeru Segawa is looking as strong as ever following his ONE Championship debut in January.

Stepping inside the ring for a ONE flyweight kickboxing world title clash with Thai sensation Superlek Kiatmoo9, 'The Natural Born Crusher' suffered a devastating defeat after 'The Kicking Machine' targeted his lead leg for a full 15 minutes.

In the end, Superlek came out on top, leaving his dance partner's leg looking like a raw hamburger in the process.

Less than three months removed from their epic encounter, the former three-division K-1 champion is looking near 100 percent as rumors begin to fly regarding his highly anticipated return to the Circle later this year.

"Absolute POWER. Who's next in line for Japanese superstar Takeru?"

When and where the kickboxing specialist will make his second appearance with the promotion remains to be seen. As far as the who, that appears to be a little more clear, with ONE Championship fans clamoring for a long-awaited showdown between the Japanese legend and ONE's current flyweight Muay Thai king, Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Is Rodtang next for Takeru?

'The Iron Man' was originally set to square off with the Japanese striker at ONE 165 in Tokyo, Japan, but a hand injury forced Rodtang to bow out of the bout, leading to Superlek's insertion into the main event slot at Ariake Arena.

With ONE Championship already plotting its return to The Land of the Rising Sun, one would assume that Rodtang vs. Takeru is the fight at the top of the promotion's to-do list.

During an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, 'The Iron Man' made it quite clear that he has no problem facing 'The Natural Born Crusher' on his home turf.

“I’m very excited to fight Takeru Segawa, and I’m looking forward to it one day," Rodtang said. "I would be willing to fight him on his home turf in Japan.”

If you missed any of the action, you can watch the ONE 165 replay on demand via watch.onefc.com.

