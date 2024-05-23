WATCH: Jonathan Haggerty releases first episode of his training camp docuseries ahead of ONE 168 super fight against Superlek

Jonathan Haggerty is taking his fans, and probably even his detractors, on a deep dive into his training camp ahead of ONE 168: Denver. The reigning two-sport world champion decided to share exclusive footage of his training camp in preparation for his defense of the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against Superlek Kiatmoo9 on September 6 at Ball Arena.

Haggerty, who also holds the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title, worked with BuiltDifferentSports to create the docuseries in what should be a brilliant collection of hype pieces for his impending super fight against the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion.

See the first episode below:

The British superstar posted on YouTube:

"Jonathan Haggerty is set to face Superlek at ONE 168 in Denver, Colorado on September 6th. The highly anticipated fight promises to be a thrilling encounter showing two of the best Muay Thai fighters in the sport."

The Denver matchup between Superlek and Haggerty will be the second time these two superstars share the ring after they first traded leather nearly six years ago.

Haggerty first met Superlek at Yokkao in 2018, but his campaign in Bolton, England, ended in disappointment after the ringside physician ruled 'The General' out of the fight due to a massive cut.

A year after their first meeting, both fighters ended up in ONE Championship, where they have reached unprecedented success.

Superlek is 13-1 in the promotion and owns notable wins over ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Daniel Puertas, Takeru Segawa, and Panpayak Jitmuangnon.

Haggerty, meanwhile, has collected a total of three world titles in the promotion. Before he captured the bantamweight double, the now 27-year-old star had a brief reign with the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title in 2019.

Superlek says Jonathan Haggerty has everything a Muay Thai fighter needs to have

It's more than half a decade since they last fought, and Superlek believes both he and Jonathan Haggerty made leaps and bounds since their fateful meeting.

Superlek told ONE Championship that Haggerty is practically the most well-rounded Muay Thai fighter he's ever seen.

He said:

"His main strength is his power. He's also a well-rounded fighter with versatility. There are a lot of fighters whose highlights are punches, especially foreigners. Not Haggerty, though. He has everything a Muay Thai athlete should have."

Tickets for ONE 168: Denver are now available at Ticketmaster.