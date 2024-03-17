WATCH: Liam Harrison goes to war in Muay Thai classic against Thai star Rodlek in Shanghai

British superstar Liam Harrison is closing in on his long-awaited return to the Circle.

Getting fans hyped up for Harrison's epic comeback, ONE Championship is looking back at some of his most incredible contests. Today, we're looking at his three-round war with Thai sensation Rodlek PK Saenchai at ONE: Legendary Quest in June 2019.

"Liam Harrison and Rodlek LIT UP the canvas"

Liam Harrison lost the bout via unanimous decision, but the 'Hitman' bounced back with a highlight-reel-worthy knockout of Mohammed Bin Mahmoud seven months later at ONE: A New Tomorrow.

He followed that up with perhaps the greatest comeback in ONE Championship history. Squaring off with 'Elbow Zombie' Muangthai at ONE 156, Harrison faced an almost certain defeat, being dropped twice in the opening round.

With his back against the wall, 'Hitman' turned up the volume and stormed back, overwhelming his opponent with an onslaught of strikes that dropped Muangthai three times to earn a TKO victory.

Liam Harrison dubs his fight with Muangthai as one of his most iconic performances

Unsurprisingly, Liam Harrison dubbed his Comeback of the Year performance against Muangthai as one of the most iconic fights of his 20+ year career.

"Mungthai, Anuwat, Kulebin," Harrison said during a previous podcast appearance. "I also like my fight with Houcine Bennoui. I thought that was absolutely mental. I really like Bennoui. He's such a f*cking hard, hard guy. One of the toughest people I've ever fought.

"Saenchai number two, even though I lost, I gave him absolute nightmares in that fight. I kept sweeping him. I cut him. That showed how tough Saenchai actually is. So yeah, Saenchai two, Bennoui, Kulebin, Anuwat, Muangthai."

Harrison has been out of action since suffering a knee injury against former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama in August 2022. But, 'Hitman' is confident that he'll return to the Circle within the next few months.