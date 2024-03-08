WATCH: Mom-champ Allycia Hellen Rodrigues’ thunderous return against Janet Todd to claim undisputed gold

Mom-champ Allycia Hellen Rodrigues will look to once again show the world why she is the atomweight division’s undisputed queen of Muay Thai.

This Friday, March 8, Rodrigues puts her 26 pounds of gold on the line when she meets Spanish standout Cristina Morales in one of two massive world title matches at ONE Fight Night 20 on Prime Video at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

After defeating three-sport queen Stamp Fairtex to win the belt, Rodrigues was on the shelf for nearly two and a half years after becoming pregnant with her son Josue.

During her time away, Boxing Works star Janet Todd was crowned the interim world champion, guaranteeing that the two would one day meet in a unification clash. Their meeting finally happened in March 2023 with Rodrigues scoring a unanimous decision victory to reassert herself as the top of the atomweight division.

Can Cristina Morales end the reign of Allycia Hellen Rodrigues?

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues will once again put her world title on the line against one of the best in the world when she meets Cristina Morales in the ONE Fight Night 20 co-main event. Morales, though not a well-known name in the world of combat sports, is an accomplished striker with 49 career wins and captured the ISKA atomweight K-1 world championship in 2019.

Morales earned her opportunity to challenge Rodrigues with a brutal first-round knockout against Thai fan-favorite Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak at ONE Fight Night 16 in November. Can the Spaniard get the job done against Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, or will the Brazilian sensation continue her dominance?

