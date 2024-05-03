WATCH: ONE Fight Night 22 main eventers Smilla Sundell, Natalia Diachkova’s collection of showstoppers in ONE Championship

In eight combined fights under the ONE Championship banner, Smilla Sundell and Natalia Diachkova have five combined knockouts — a trait that could play a pivotal role when they lock horns in a matter of hours.

This Friday night, May 3, Sundell will return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for a showdown with Russian knockout artist Natalia Diachkova in the ONE Fight Night 22 headliner on Amazon Prime Video.

To prepare fight fans for one of the most exciting matchups in women's Muay Thai this year, ONE Championship is looking back at some of their greatest highlights inside the Circle.

"The main event of ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video is going to be COLOSSAL. Will Smilla Sundell or Natalia Diachkova emerge as the ONE Women's Strawweight Muay Thai World Champion this Friday?"

For Natalia Diachkova, it will be her first shot at the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship after dispatching her first four opponents on martial arts' biggest global stage.

Whether or not she cashes in on the opportunity remains to be seen, but one thing we know for certain is that Smilla Sundell will put in her work to maintain her hot streak despite losing her gold on the scale yesterday.

Smilla Sundell loses her title on the scale ahead of ONE Fight Night 22

Sadly, Smilla Sundell is no longer the ONE strawweight Muay Thai queen. During the official weigh-ins on Thursday, Sundell stepped on the scale 1.5 pounds over the 125-pound limit.

As a result, the Swedish teen phenom was stripped of the crown.

Fortunately, both parties were able to agree on making their contest a 126.5-pound catchweight bout, saving the ONE Fight Night 22 and preserving Diachkova's opportunity to claim the title should she come out on top.

As for Sundell, this will likely be the last time fans see her competing anywhere near the strawweight division. Currently, there is no women's flyweight Muay Thai division, but that could change sometime down the line.

Despite the unfortunate turn of events, are you still excited to see Smilla Sundell throw hands with one of the promotion's most exciting prospects?

ONE Championship fans in the United States can watch ONE Fight Night 22 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 3.