WATCH: Thai megastar Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s display of utter dominance in champ vs. champ showdown against Joseph Lasiri

Dominant performances abound ONE Championship’s long history of putting on great fights and one that stands out to this day took place in November 2022 at ONE on Prime Video 4.

Featuring a ton of elite-level finishers, the event would see a co-main event consisting of a champion-versus-champion matchup in the form of ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon and then-ONE strawweight Muay Thai world titleholder Joseph Lasiri.

With Rodtang’s world championship being on the line, the Italian star had an opportunity to etch his name in the promotion’s history books by joining a handful of stars in being two-division world champions.

As fans had come to expect from a bout featuring ‘The Iron Man’, non-stop action was going to be the flavor of the night and that is exactly what they got between Rodtang and ‘The Hurricane’.

The Thai megastar’s untouchable swagger was on full display from the opening bell as he dropped Lasiri with a big punch early while consistently taunting him all throughout the contest.

It even came to a point that Rodtang showcased his athleticism in other ways, such as a cartwheel kick from out of nowhere.

When it was all said and done, Rodtang retained via unanimous decision.

Rodtang eyeing trilogy bout with two-sport ONE bantamweight world champion

The Thai megastar was last slated to compete at ONE 165, but pulled out due to injury and has since declared that he is nearing peak fighting condition once more.

For his return bout, Rodtang took to social media to call out reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty following his world title defense against Felipe Lobo.

Rodtang defeated ‘The General’ twice in the past, but with Haggerty’s impeccable form as of late, a trilogy fight might just happen later this year.