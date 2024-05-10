WATCH: Thai megastar Tawanchai is pure power in his preparation for Jo Nattawut at ONE 167

Reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai is gearing up for what could be his most important world title defense yet. On Friday, June 7, the Thai superstar will return for a rematch with fellow countryman and veteran striker, 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut, in the ONE 167 co-main event.

Already going three kickboxing rounds with Nattawut last October, Tawanchai is putting in some serious work to ensure that he leaves Impact Arena in Bangkok with his ONE world title intact.

"Tawanchai is putting in the WORK. Will he keep his crown in his rematch with 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut on June 7 at ONE 167 on Prime Video?"

Tawanchai first met Jo Nattawut in a kickboxing bout at ONE Fight Night 15 last year. Though he came out on top via a unanimous decision, Nattawut took Tawanchai to the limit with his immense pressure and heavy-hitting style.

If Nattawut can bring that same energy in four-ounce gloves, he could very well leave The Land of Smiles with his first 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold.

Tawanchai looks to make it eight straight wins at ONE 167

Of course, defeating one of the hottest fighters in the art of eight limbs will be no easy task for Jo Nattawut.

Tawanchai goes into his third defense of the ONE featherweight Muay Thai crown riding an impressive seven-fight win streak dating back to January 2022 — including his world title-winning performance against Petchmorakot Petchyindee.

He has since successfully defended the belt against Russian standout Jamal Yusupov at ONE Fight Night 7 and former featherweight kickboxing king Superbon at ONE Friday Fights 46 in December.

Will Tawanchai extend his current unbeaten streak to eight, or will Jo Nattawut finish the job he started late last year and claim his first ONE world championship?

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.