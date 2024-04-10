WATCH: Two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty's dominant display of power and control against Taiki Naito in 2020

Two-sport ONE bantamweight world champion Jonathan Haggerty has had his fair share of all-out wars throughout his career. To close out his 2020 campaign, he battled Taiki Naito at ONE: Big Bang II.

Those unfamiliar with the 'Silent Sniper' should know that he was a former Shoot Boxing super bantamweight champion and was coming into the bout with Haggerty on a three-fight winning streak.

As for 'The General', this marked his first match since losing the flyweight Muay Thai world title to Rodtang Jitmuangnon and being dealt a TKO loss in their rematch.

From the onset, Haggerty was eager to show that he still had a lot left to give as a flyweight. Knocking down Naito twice seemed to only have been the beginning for Haggerty's reinvention of himself, putting the pressure on Naito to atack after landing a few solid combos on the Japanese star.

Even when he was receiving some heavy blows from Naito, rarely did Haggerty not have a receipt waiting for the Bell Wood Fight Team product and eventually won via unanimous decision after a hard-fought three-round contest.

Jonathan Haggerty to have champ-versus-champ bout in September

ONE Championship is headed to the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, with ONE 168 happening on September 6, and Haggerty is set for a co-main event bout of epic proportions.

Jonathan Haggerty's bantamweight Muay Thai world championship will be on the line against reigning flyweight kickboxing world titlist Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Both men are coming off explosive defenses of their world titles, with Haggerty producing a come-from-behind TKO win of Felipe Lobo in February and Superlek's picture-perfect defense against Takeru Segawa in January.

ONE 168 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America and Canada.

Poll : Who's your pick to leave with the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship at ONE 168? Jonathan Haggerty Superlek 0 votes View Discussion