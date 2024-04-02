WATCH: When Jonathan Haggerty made Rodtang pay the price for taunting in their first high stakes meeting

Jonathan Haggerty made 'The Iron Man' pay for his incessant taunting during their classic encounter at ONE: Dawn of Heroes in 2019.

Haggerty and Rodtang Jitmuangnon engaged in one of ONE Championship's most storied rivalries, squaring off in back-to-back bouts between August 2019 and January 2020. Their first meeting immediately became a favorite among fight fans as the two warriors went five rounds for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship.

During the clash, Rodtang routinely taunted Jonathan Haggerty, something that 'The Iron Man' would quickly regret.

After Rodtang emerged victorious via a unanimous decision that was seen as somewhat controversial, the two ran it back five months later at ONE: A New Tomorrow. This time, Rodtang would end things much more definitively, knocking out Haggerty in the third round to retain his world title.

Jonathan Haggerty puts his ONE Muay Thai world title on the line against Superlek at ONE 168

Following his legendary encounters with 'The Iron Man,' Jonathan Haggerty made the move from flyweight to bantamweight and instantly made his mark on the division, scoring an earth-shattering KO against Thai legend Nong-O Hama to claim the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

Months later, he added a second 26 pounds of gold to his collection, finishing Fabricio Andrade in November to win the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing crown.

On Friday, September 6, 'The General' will return to the Circle when ONE Championship heads back to the United States for a loaded ONE 168: Denver card at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. There's Haggerty, who will put his strap on the line against perhaps the greatest striker in the sport today, Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Superlek, who currently sits as the flyweight division's kickboxing world champion, will move up a weight class seeking two-sport glory against a man who already knows a thing or two about what it takes to rule over multiple sports simultaneously.

Who leaves Denver's Ball Arena with two ONE world titles wrapped around their waist?

ONE 168: Denver tickets will be available on pre-sale on April 10 at 10 AM Mountain Time and on general sale on April 24 at 10 AM Mountain Time.

