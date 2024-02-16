“We’ll just let our actions speak” – Lito Adiwang wants to silence naysayers who dubbed him a one-trick pony

Filipino strawweight fighter Lito Adiwang said he has been working hard in expanding his game to be a well-rounded fighter and is looking to showcase its result once again when he plunges back into action this week.

‘Thunder Kid’ battles Australian-Thai martial artist Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video on February 16 in Bangkok, Thailand.

They will clash in a featured strawweight MMA clash, part of the event happening at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and airing live in US primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, Lito Adiwang shared that he is aware of naysayers who consider him fixated on the standup game. Proving them wrong is something he said serves as motivation for him, more so now that he is fighting under a different camp with Soma Fight Club.

He said:

“It’s very important that when the game evolves, it comes with so many movements, and so many techniques, so we need to follow and keep up with the game’s development. That’s what they’ve been telling us that we were stuck on our striking [at Team Lakay], we weren’t developing in other areas, and negative comments like those saying we don’t have a ground game.

“Now, we’re exploring, and doing what they perceive as the right thing, but there are still so many comments. For me, we’ll just let our actions speak. That’s the only thing I can do, show that we’re improving. I just ask for your support and love. Just keep the support coming.”

Watch the interview below:

At ONE Fight Night 19, Lito Adiwang is looking to notch a third straight victory after returning from knee injury in September.

Lito Adiwang out to showcase improving grappling game

Filipino fighter Lito Adiwang believes his grappling game has improved and is out to showcase it in his scheduled match against Danial Williams on February 16 at ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video in Thailand.

Speaking to ONE Championship in an interview, the now Bali-based Adiwang shared that he is satisfied with the progress he has made in grappling to complement his vaunted striking game. And he is going to show it against Williams.

He said:

“I may be hell-bent on proving that I’m the best striker in this division, and I try to back it up by always working on it but this is MMA, and that’s the reason why I’m here in Soma, to learn more about my wrestling and grappling while also sharpening my bread and butter in striking.”

The Adiwang-Williams fight is one of nine fights on offer at ONE Fight Night 19, which is headlined by the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai championship match between champion Jonathan Haggerty and challenger Felipe Lobo.