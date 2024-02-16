“We’re definitely not looking past him” – Jonathan Haggerty says he respects Felipe Lobo’s power in four-ounce gloves

Heavy is the head that wears the crown, and for Jonathan Haggerty, he has two of them to worry about.

The ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion is never going to be short on challengers, but in order to leave a lasting legacy, he’s ready to take on all comers.

First up, it’s a Muay Thai title defense against Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19, which will test his focus this time around.

Other potential fights that could be later down the line for the champ have been a big talking point as of late but he knows that he cannot afford to look past his challenger.

They don’t call Lobo ‘Demolition Man’ for no reason, and in this particular ruleset, one mistake can close the show.

Jonathan Haggerty spoke about how he isn’t underestimating his opponent during an interview with the South China Morning Post:

“We're definitely not looking past him. In this game, where there are four-ounce gloves, all it takes is one shot, you know, to turn your lights out. So as long as we’re 100 percent on the night it shouldn’t be a problem.”

Watch the full interview below:

The championship reign of Jonathan Haggerty starts right now

Jonathan Haggerty will undoubtedly be coming into this fight with bags of confidence off the back of his incredible 2023 campaign.

That being said, ‘The General’ is also making sure that he isn’t getting ahead of himself and falling at the first hurdle before his reign has truly begun.

Brazil’s Lobo is a live and dangerous opponent and while he may not be getting the same props as some of the other contenders on Haggerty’s periphery, he has to be the absolute focus of the champion.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.