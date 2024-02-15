“We’ve left no stone unturned” – Jonathan Haggerty hasn’t cut any corners preparing for Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19

Jonathan Haggerty isn’t short on confidence ahead of the first defense of his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

Having secured knockout wins over world champions Nong-O Hama and Fabricio Andrade in his last fights, the British dynamo is riding high right now as a two-sport king.

The question for many is whether that will lead to him overlooking an opponent like Felipe Lobo, who many are expecting him to convincingly defeat at ONE Fight Night 19 inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

With challengers like Nico Carrillo waiting in the wings, it would be easy to get carried away with the glory and success of this title reign without focusing entirely on his first challenger.

Jonathan Haggerty assures his fans that this is not the case and that he will be back to his best once again for this fight after putting everything he has into this training camp.

‘The General’ told Sportskeeda MMA that they have left no room for error in his preparations for February 16:

“We're feeling confident like always, you know. We put 100 percent in training camp so we've left no stone unturned.”

Watch the full interview below:

Jonathan Haggerty will look to make a statement at ONE Fight Night 19

A lot of people are backing Jonathan Haggerty to overcome this first challenge and solidify his title reign in the process.

While that might end up resulting in high expectations against a legitimate contender in Felipe Lobo, these are the kinds of moments that the Londoner lives for.

Rising to the occasion and exceeding what people think he is capable of is what Haggerty’s career has all been about so far in ONE Championship.

He will undoubtedly want to put on another dominant performance, stop Lobo inside the distance and assert himself as the kind of world champion that is here to stay.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.