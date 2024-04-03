"We will see which one is better" - Superbon believes Marat Grigorian war will settle the debate between power or technique

On his return at ONE Friday Fights 58, Superbon is preparing for a perfect clash of styles that he knows all too well.

The former world champion is set to compete for the interim featherweight kickboxing title against an opponent that he has shared the ring with in the past.

He and Marat Grigorian have very different and distinct approaches that make them both world class competitors in kickboxing. The history between both men undoubtedly adds to this fight, but there differences as fighters will always make for an exciting matchup.

Where the former champion tends to really more on his speed, technique, and elite kicking game, Grigorian walks opponents down and unleashes his boxing combinations to assert his dominance in the fight.

In an interview with MMA India, Superbon said that in their third and potentially final meeting, they will decide who has the better approach:

"Me and Marat's fight will continue exactly the same as the last fight. For me, I will use my techniques. Marat will use his power. So we will see which one is better, technique or power."

Watch the full interview below:

Superbon needs to pick up where he left off

In their first meeting before both men arrived in ONE Championship, Superbon was handed one of his most devastating losses in the opening round.

By the time they met again at ONE X, both men had established themselves as two of the best, if not the best, in the world at that point.

What followed was one of Superbon's finest performances in his career as his technique far out-weighed the power and pressure of Grigorian on the promotion's 10-year anniversary spectacle.

Picking up right where he left off in that fight will be key to him getting his hand raised inside the revered Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this week.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live via global pay-per-view in Asia primetime on April 5 via watch.onefc.com.

Poll : Who leaves Lumpinee with the interim title? Marat Grigorian Superbon 0 votes View Discussion