“What do you say, boys?” - Jarred Brooks eyes massive encounters against Joshua Pacio, Demetrious Johnson this year

Former ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks revealed who he wants to fight later this year.

On March 1, Brooks attempted to extend his undefeated promotional MMA run by defending his strawweight throne in a rematch against Joshua Pacio. ‘The Monkey God’ quickly began executing his grappling-heavy game plan before accidentally spiking Pacio on his head, leading to a 56-second disqualification loss.

Brooks was devastated by the defeat as he lost his momentum. With that said, the 30-year-old has plans to bounce back over the next nine months and take on Pacio and ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson.

He posted on Instagram:

“I want @joshuapacio in August if he is ready to go! and then Mighty Mouse 🐭 in November what do you say boys??”

The ONE 166: Qatar replay, including Brooks vs. Pacio, can be seen for free by North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Joshua Pacio confirms there is no ill will toward Jarred Brooks after controversial ending

Jarred Brooks and Joshua Pacio have a rivalry that originated after their title-changing fight in December 2022. Although Brooks wanted to finish Pacio, the American former world champion was genuinely worried for his opponent after the dangerous illegal spike.

Luckily, Brooks and Pacio met up after the fight and ensured there were no hard feelings for the unfortunate situation. ‘The Passion’ later took to Instagram and had this to say:

“All respect to my brother @the_monkeygod and his team. Heads up bro, it’s nobody’s fault, we are in this hurt business, and anything can happen inside that circle. You are an awesome Champion and a Person bro. God bless you and your family always🙏🏼 I’ll recover as soon as possible and will go back to training and hopefully we run it back in the future💪🏽🏆 Ooosss!!!”

Before his DQ loss, Jarred Brooks terrorized the ONE strawweight MMA division. ‘The Monkey God’ made his promotional debut in November 2021 and secured four consecutive wins, including his life-changing victory against Joshua Pacio. It’ll be intriguing to see if the 30-year-old can bounce back and regain ONE gold later this year.