“When he is ready” – Chatri Sityodtong sees interesting options for ONE flyweight king Demetrious Johnson

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong has some exciting options for Demetrious Johnson once the reigning flyweight world champion is ready to make his way back inside the Circle.

Demetrious Johnson’s last appearance for the promotion came in May 2023 when he successfully defended his title against rival Adriano Moraes in a trilogy fight for the ages at ONE Fight Night 10. Since then, fans have been chomping at the bit to see the pound-for-pound great back in action.

During a recent interview with BJPenn.com, Sityodtong revealed that he has been working to get Johnson to sign on for a mixed-rules fight with the promotion’s reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion, Mikey Musumeci.

“We have been trying to get DJ a mixed-rules fight between DJ and Mikey Musumeci the flyweight grappling world champion,” Sityodtong said. “I think that would be a spectacular fight, as well. I think DJ is kind of more in cruise control after having won his last title fight and when he is ready he will let us know when he wants to fight.”

It’s just a matter of finding Demetrious Johnson some ‘big challenges’

Demetrious Johnson competed in the promotion’s first-ever mixed-rules matchup at ONE X in March 2022, going toe-to-toe with Muay Thai icon Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

‘Mighty Mouse’ survived the opening round, contested under Muay Thai rules, and ultimately won the bout in the second when he was able to bust out his grappling game and score a rear-naked choke.

“He says he doesn’t have the burning desire, but he hasn’t retired yet, so I think DJ has a few more fights left in him to further cement his legendary GOAT status,” Sityodtong shared.

The ONE head honcho believes it is all just a matter of finding something new and exciting for the MMA GOAT. He went on to add that with the right opportunity, he’s confident Demetrious Johnson will once again fight under the ONE banner.

“But, he needs some big challenges, maybe some crazy mixed-rules fight,” the lifelong martial artist concluded. “He’s the only person in the history of martial arts to win belts in the two biggest and most prestigious organizations, UFC and ONE, and do so in such a legendary way.”